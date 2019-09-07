Iran starts up advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges

Tehran: Iran has started up advanced centrifuges to boost the country´s stockpile of enriched uranium, its atomic energy organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Saturday.



The agency activated 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges, Kamalvandi told a televised news conference in Tehran, as a third step in Iran´s reduction of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran said Saturday it will allow the UN atomic agency to continue monitoring its nuclear programme, as it detailed its latest reduction of its commitments under a 2015 accord.

"Regarding the monitoring and accesses of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency)... so that everything is clear (Iran´s) commitments regarding transparency will be followed as before," said Behrouz Kamalvandi.



