Sat Sep 07, 2019
World

AFP
September 7, 2019

Iran starts up advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges

World

AFP
Sat, Sep 07, 2019

Tehran: Iran has started up advanced centrifuges to boost the country´s stockpile of enriched uranium, its atomic energy organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Saturday.

The agency activated 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges, Kamalvandi told a televised news conference in Tehran, as a third step in Iran´s reduction of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran said Saturday it will allow the UN atomic agency to continue monitoring its nuclear programme, as it detailed its latest reduction of its commitments under a 2015 accord.

"Regarding the monitoring and accesses of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency)... so that everything is clear (Iran´s) commitments regarding transparency will be followed as before," said  Behrouz Kamalvandi.


