Iran starts up advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tehran: Iran has started up advanced centrifuges to boost the country´s stockpile of enriched uranium, its atomic energy organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Saturday.
The agency activated 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges, Kamalvandi told a televised news conference in Tehran, as a third step in Iran´s reduction of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran said Saturday it will allow the UN atomic agency to continue monitoring its nuclear programme, as it detailed its latest reduction of its commitments under a 2015 accord.
"Regarding the monitoring and accesses of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency)... so that everything is clear (Iran´s) commitments regarding transparency will be followed as before," said Behrouz Kamalvandi.
Tehran: Iran has started up advanced centrifuges to boost the country´s stockpile of enriched uranium, its atomic energy organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Saturday.
The agency activated 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges, Kamalvandi told a televised news conference in Tehran, as a third step in Iran´s reduction of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran said Saturday it will allow the UN atomic agency to continue monitoring its nuclear programme, as it detailed its latest reduction of its commitments under a 2015 accord.
"Regarding the monitoring and accesses of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency)... so that everything is clear (Iran´s) commitments regarding transparency will be followed as before," said Behrouz Kamalvandi.