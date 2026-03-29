Mexico search ends as missing sailboats carrying aid reach Cuba after weather delay
The aid arrives as Cuba faces growing shortages and warnings of a potential humanitarian crisis.
Two sailboats that had gone missing while carrying humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba have safely arrived in Havana, hours after being located by Mexico’s navy, according to the original report.
The vessels, carrying at least eight people, departed from Isla Mujeres on March 20 but lost contact after encountering bad weather.
Their disappearance raised concerns across Mexico, Cuba and beyond.
In a statement posted on X, the navy said an aircraft located the boats about 80 nautical miles northwest of Havana. One of the vessels was later escorted into the harbour.
Adnaan Stumo, coordinator of the convoy, said the delay was caused by difficult conditions at sea. He said the crew had to take a longer route and were “never in any serious danger.”
He added that the group was “delighted” to arrive and begin delivering aid. “We arrive with a simple but powerful message: solidarity with the Cuban people doesn’t stop at borders. It crosses oceans," Stumo said.
“Over the past week, our sailboats encountered difficult conditions at sea, during which we lost contact with convoy coordinators and maritime authorities alike.”
James Schneider, communications director for Progressive International, said he was “relieved” the crews were safe.
“The crews are safe, and the vessels are continuing their journey to Havana,” he said. “The convoy remains on track to complete its mission -- delivering urgently needed humanitarian aid to the Cuban people.”
The aid arrives as Cuba faces growing shortages and warnings of a potential humanitarian crisis.
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