‘No kings’: Inside the biggest protest in US history

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in major cities across the United States and abroad this Saturday for the third iteration of the “No Kings” rallies.

The protests mark a massive escalation in public opposition to President Donald Trump’s second-term policies since his return to office in January 2025. From the National Mall in Washington, DC., to New York’s Times Square, protesters gathered to denounce what they describe as authoritarian overreach.

Advertisement

Organizers cited the war in Iran, aggressive federal immigration enforcement, and the rising cost of living as primary catalysts for the movement.“ This is America, and power belongs to the people-not to wannabe kings,” organizers stated, referencing Trump’s recent use of executive orders to bypass governors and dismantle federal agencies.

A flagship protest in St. Paul, Minnesota underscored the human cost of the administration’s tactics. Thousands mourned Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, two American citizens killed by federal immigration agents in January. The rally featured high-profile Democrats and a performance by Bruce Springsteen, who debuted an anti-enforcement anthem. “Streets of Minneapolis.”

While organizers maintained the events were peaceful, tensions boiled over in several locations. In Los Angeles, the Department of Homeland Security reported that two officers were injured by cement blocks after a group surrounded the Roybal Federal Building.

The White House dismissed the demonstrations as “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions,” with the President defending his actions as necessary for rebuilding a country in crisis. However, critics warn that the administration's push to prosecute political enemies and deploy the National Guard domestically represents a direct threat to American democracy. International rallies in London, Paris, and Lisbon echoed these concerns, with expats calling for the President’s impeachment.