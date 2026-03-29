Attempted murder suspect held following vehicle incident in Derby

On Saturday night, a black Suzuki Swift struck several pedestrians on Friar Gate, one of Derby’s busiest streets. In total, seven people sustained serious injuries; however, police confirmed that none of the injuries are life-threatening and, contrary to online rumors, there were no fatalities.

Victims were treated at the scene before being transported to hospitals in Derby and Nottingham. Meanwhile, a man in his 30s, originally from India, was arrested shortly after the incident. He is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent. As of Sunday morning, the suspect remains in police custody while the investigation into his motives continues.

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Derbyshire Police have closed a section of Friar Gate for a considerable time for investigation and have urged the public to avoid the area. Authorities underline that they do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the general public. Local MPs Catherine Atkinson and Baggy Shankar expressed shock and offered thoughts to the victim, praising the rapid response of emergency services. Witnesses described a chaotic and frightening scene with debris scattered across the road. Onlookers described as “shook up” and panicking, reported seeing people laying on the ground as others nearby were in tears.