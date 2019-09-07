Weather forecast for Pakistan, 07 September 2019

Weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.



Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faislabad, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Mirpurkhas division. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad divisions and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: M.B. Din 76, Jhelum 39, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 38, Shamsabad 13), Hafizabad 29, Murree 16, Islamabad (Saidpur 11, A/P 09, Z.P 06, Bokra 03, Golra 02), Chakwal 10, Mangla 02, Sindh: Diplo 17, Chahchoro 08, Mithi 07, Nagarparkar 05 and Islamkot 01.