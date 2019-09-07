Weather forecast for Pakistan, 07 September 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Saturday:
Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faislabad, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Mirpurkhas division. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad divisions and Islamabad.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Punjab: M.B. Din 76, Jhelum 39, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 38, Shamsabad 13), Hafizabad 29, Murree 16, Islamabad (Saidpur 11, A/P 09, Z.P 06, Bokra 03, Golra 02), Chakwal 10, Mangla 02, Sindh: Diplo 17, Chahchoro 08, Mithi 07, Nagarparkar 05 and Islamkot 01.
