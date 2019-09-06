PM Imran shocked on Abdul Qadir’s death, President, COAS also grieved





Prime Minister Imran Khan was deeply grieved to hear the news of sudden death of Abdul Qadir, the former great leg-spinner who played international cricket under his leadership in the 1980s.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan is deprived of a great cricketer.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also condoled over the demise of the renowned leg spinner.

Praying for peace of the departed soul, the president expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.

The president said that being the inventor of googly, late Abdul Qadir had brought fame to Pakistan and that his services in the history of cricket would be remembered forever.