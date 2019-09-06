close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
September 6, 2019

Stock Market, Asian stocks Exchange latest update on 6 September

Fri, Sep 06, 2019

Hong Kong: Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks ended the week on a positive note Friday as investors cheered news that China and the US would resume trade talks next month.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.66 percent, or 175.23 points, to 26,690.76, finishing the week more than three percent higher.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.46 percent, or 13.74 points, to 2,999.60 -- it rose 3.9 percent this week.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China´s second exchange, added 0.36 percent, or 5.87 points, to 1,657.50, gaining five percent since last Friday. (Web Desk/AFP)

