Jennifer Aniston on why she thinks social media has ‘damaging effect’

Hollywood diva Jennifer Aniston being one of the most-sought after stars in the industry has a colossal following. However, despite the endless army of fans, the actor likes to steer clear of social media.

The 50-year-old ‘Friends’ star is known to keep her presence on social media to zero leading to many of her die-hard fans disheartened on not being able to connect with their pinup directly.

Addressing the said buzz, the actor in an interview with InStyle magazine revealed that social media, according to her, has ‘damaging effects’ on the youth still struggling to find their identity.

"I know when I'm comfortable with something, and I know when I'm not," she said.

"They (the young adult) are doing it through someone else's lens, which has been filtered and changed… and then, it's 'like me', 'don't like me', 'did I get liked?' There's all this comparing and despairing," she added.

Speaking about her own struggles as well as growing up in the industry, the ‘Murder Mystery’ star said she is ‘thriving.’

"I am all about living to whatever age I'm supposed to, as long as I'm thriving," she said.