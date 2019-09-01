Bernie Sanders gets honoured with Ajrak and Sindhi cap in Houston

US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in a widely circulating video can be seen getting presented with the traditional Sindhi Ajrak by a Pakistani man.

The video shows a man honouring the Democratic candidate with the block printed shawl from Pakistan’s Sindh province getting wrapped around him along with an ethnic Sindhi cap.

A delighted Sanders can be seen expressing his gratitude to the man for the honour as he shakes his hand at the end.

As per reports, Sanders was presented with the honour during his campaigning at Houston



Earlier, the Vermont Senator on Saturday expressed his views on the current situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, calling out India for an immediate lifting of the curfew as well as the communications blackout that has left the disputed territory isolated from the rest of the world.

“I am deeply concerned about this situation in Kashmir where the Indian government has revoked Kashmiri autonomy, cracked on dissent and instituted a communications blackout. The crackdown in the name of “security” is also denying the Kashmiri people access to medical care,” he said condemning India’s aggression towards the region.