Bernie Sanders slams India on Kashmir lockdown

HOUSTON: US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Saturday said he was deeply concerned about the situation in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and called for immediate removal of the communication blockade that entered 28th day today.



Speaking at the 56th Islamic Society of North America (Isna) convention in Houston, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said, "India's action [in Kashmir] is unacceptable."

The event, which was also addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is considered as one of the largest yearly events held by Muslim American advocacy groups. According to the organisers, around 30,000 would attend the three-day conference.

“I am deeply concerned about this situation in Kashmir where the Indian government has revoked Kashmiri autonomy, cracked on dissent and instituted a communications blackout. The crackdown in the name of “security” is also denying the Kashmiri people access to medical care,” Sanders said.

He added, “even many respected doctors in India have acknowledged that the Indian government-imposed restrictions on travel are threatening the life-saving care that patients need.”

Sanders, a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump, urged the United States to ‘speak boldly in support on the international humanitarian law and in support of a UN-backed peaceful resolution’ of the conflict that ‘respects the will of the Kashmiri people’.

He was given a standing ovation by the attendees at the convention.