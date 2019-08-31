ATM thief sticking tongue out at camera arrested in Rahim Yar Khan

FAISALABAD: Police took into custody on Saturday a man who was making rounds on the internet for sticking his tongue out to the CCTV camera while stealing from an ATM machine.



As per reports, hailing from Gujranwala, the mute thief identified as Salahuddin was arrested from Rahim Yar Khan, nearly a month after he garnered attention online over his viral video showing him sticking a tongue out in a CCTV footage during his criminal act.

While the suspect managed to get away the first time in Faisalabad, he was spotted in Rahim Yar Khan later in the midst of conducting the same act and was immediately recognized by security officials.