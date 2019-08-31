Train timings in Pakistan, Pakistan Railways, passenger train timings in Karachi

Pakistan Railways run over 100 passenger trains across the country from different cities with different train timings on a daily basis.

Following is a list of the more used passenger trains and their respective timings from Karachi.

Train Name Origin City

Destination

Time of Arrival

Time of Departure

Allama Iqbal Express

Karachi Cantt

Sialkot

08:10

14:00

Awam Express

Karachi Cantt

Peshawar Cant

18:15

07:00

Bahauddin Zakria Exp

Karachi City

Multan

08:20

17:30

Bolan Mail

Karachi City

Quetta

08:50

18:00

Fareed Express

Karachi City

Lahore

07:20

19:30

Green Line

Karachi Cantt

Islamabad

13:00

22:00

Hazara Express

Karachi City

Havelian

22:10

05:50

Karachi Express

Karachi Cantt

Lahore

11:05

16:30

Karakoram Exp

Karachi Cantt

Lahore

09:45

15:30

Khushhal Khan Khattak

Karachi City

Peshawar Cant

05:25

20:00

Khyber Mail

Karachi Cantt

Peshawar cantt

05:15

22:15

Millat Express

Karachi Cantt

Malakwal

08:40

17:00

Pak Business Exp

Karachi Cant

Lahore

09:00

16:00

Pakistan Express

Karachi Cant

Rawalpindi

07:30

13:00

Shalimar Express

Karachi Cantt

Lahore

00:45

06:00

Sukkur Express

Karachi City

Jacobabad

06:25

22:15 Tezgam

Karachi Cant

Rawalpindi

09:55

17:30

Sindh Express Karachi Cant Jacobabad 23:05 8:30 Rehman Baba Express Karachi Cantt

Peshawar Cantt

12:30 10:00

The above mentioned train timings are from Pakistan Railway’s official website but may differ at times because of delays and other technical reasons. You may contact 117 for further inquiry.

