Train timings in Pakistan, Pakistan Railways, passenger train timings in Karachi

Pakistan Railways run over 100 passenger trains across the country from different cities with different train timings on a daily basis.
Following is a list of the more used passenger trains and their respective timings from Karachi.
|Train Name
|Origin City
|Destination
|Time of Arrival
|Time of Departure
|Allama Iqbal Express
|Karachi Cantt
|Sialkot
|08:10
|14:00
|Awam Express
|Karachi Cantt
|Peshawar Cant
| 18:15
|07:00
|Bahauddin Zakria Exp
|Karachi City
|Multan
|08:20
| 17:30
|Bolan Mail
|Karachi City
|Quetta
| 08:50
| 18:00
|Fareed Express
|Karachi City
|Lahore
| 07:20
| 19:30
|Green Line
|Karachi Cantt
|Islamabad
|13:00
|22:00
|Hazara Express
|Karachi City
|Havelian
| 22:10
| 05:50
|Karachi Express
|Karachi Cantt
|Lahore
| 11:05
|16:30
|Karakoram Exp
|Karachi Cantt
|Lahore
| 09:45
|15:30
|Khushhal Khan Khattak
|Karachi City
|Peshawar Cant
| 05:25
| 20:00
|Khyber Mail
|Karachi Cantt
|Peshawar cantt
|05:15
|22:15
|Millat Express
|Karachi Cantt
|Malakwal
| 08:40
| 17:00
|Pak Business Exp
|Karachi Cant
|Lahore
|09:00
|16:00
|Pakistan Express
|Karachi Cant
|Rawalpindi
| 07:30
|13:00
|Shalimar Express
|Karachi Cantt
|Lahore
| 00:45
|06:00
|Sukkur Express
|Karachi City
|Jacobabad
| 06:25
|22:15
|Tezgam
|Karachi Cant
|Rawalpindi
| 09:55
|17:30
|Sindh Express
|Karachi Cant
|Jacobabad
|23:05
|8:30
|Rehman Baba Express
|Karachi Cantt
|Peshawar Cantt
|12:30
|10:00
The above mentioned train timings are from Pakistan Railway’s official website but may differ at times because of delays and other technical reasons. You may contact 117 for further inquiry.
