Sat Aug 31, 2019
Web Desk
August 31, 2019

Train timings in Pakistan, Pakistan Railways, passenger train timings in Karachi

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 31, 2019

Pakistan Railways run over 100 passenger trains across the country from different cities with different train timings on a daily basis.

Following is a list of the more used passenger trains and their respective timings from Karachi.

Train NameOrigin City
Destination
Time of Arrival
Time of Departure
Allama Iqbal Express 
Karachi Cantt
Sialkot
08:10
14:00
Awam Express
Karachi Cantt
Peshawar Cant
 18:15
07:00
Bahauddin Zakria Exp
Karachi City
Multan
08:20
 17:30
Bolan Mail
Karachi City
Quetta
 08:50
 18:00
Fareed Express
Karachi City
Lahore
 07:20
 19:30
Green Line
Karachi Cantt
Islamabad
13:00
22:00
Hazara Express
Karachi City
Havelian
 22:10
 05:50
Karachi Express
Karachi Cantt
Lahore
 11:05
16:30
Karakoram Exp
Karachi Cantt
Lahore
 09:45
15:30
Khushhal Khan Khattak
Karachi City
Peshawar Cant
 05:25
 20:00
Khyber Mail 
Karachi Cantt
Peshawar cantt 
05:15
22:15
Millat Express
Karachi Cantt
Malakwal
 08:40
 17:00
Pak Business Exp
Karachi Cant
Lahore
09:00
16:00
Pakistan Express
Karachi Cant
Rawalpindi
 07:30
13:00
Shalimar Express
Karachi Cantt
Lahore
 00:45
06:00
Sukkur Express
Karachi City
Jacobabad
 06:25
22:15
Tezgam
Karachi Cant
Rawalpindi
 09:55
17:30
Sindh ExpressKarachi CantJacobabad 23:058:30 
Rehman Baba ExpressKarachi Cantt
Peshawar Cantt
12:3010:00

The above mentioned train timings are from Pakistan Railway’s official website but may differ at times because of delays and other technical reasons. You may contact 117 for further inquiry.

