COAS Gen Bajwa reviews 'operational preparedness' of Strike Corps

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the formations of Strike Corps, and reviewed the state of operational preparedness, according to Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.



“Strike Corps has critical and decisive role in war. Your state of preparedness, training standards and high morale are very encouraging which enhance the confidence,” said COAS General Bajwa.





