close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 29, 2019

COAS Gen Bajwa reviews 'operational preparedness' of Strike Corps

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 29, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the formations of Strike Corps, and reviewed the state of operational preparedness, according to Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the formations of Strike Corps.

“Strike Corps has critical and decisive role in war. Your state of preparedness, training standards and high morale are very encouraging which enhance the confidence,” said COAS General Bajwa.


Latest News

More From Pakistan