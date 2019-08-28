Judge hearing case of Rana Sanaullah repatriated to LHC

Lahore: The Anti-Narcotics Force judge adjourned the hearing of Rana Sanaullah's bail plea after being informed that he has been repatriated to the Lahore High Court.

According to Geo News, the judge said he has learned through a WhatsApp message that he has been repatriated.

During the hearing, Sanaullah's lawyer said the ANF had requested for judicial remand of his client without even seeking physical remand.

"It clearly shows that this case is politically motivated," the lawyer was quoted as having said during the hearing.

The judge went for an hour-long break before announcing that he can no longer hear the case.

After the break, lawyer for the PML-N's leader said he saw it coming as he knew "how strong ANF's case was".

The judge said he was answerable to the Almighty Allah and would have decided Rana Sanaullah's case on merit.

Speaking to the media, Rana Sanaullah's lawyer said the development was unprecedented and it has happened for the first time during his practice.