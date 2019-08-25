New Windows 10 update causing problems for users, Microsoft issues warning

Microsoft rolled out Windows 10 update late last month as part of May 2019 Windows update. The update is voluntary which means it won’t automatically get connected unless users manually allow it to do so.

The update, however, is causing some severe issues related to Bluetooth connectivity and Microsoft recognizing the issue has given a workaround for the query.

With the Windows 10 update, some users may face troubles for connecting the PC with a Bluetooth speaker. Even if the speaker connects, the sound output is noisy and of bad quality.

In some cases, the PC plays the audio through the internal speaker instead of the paired Bluetooth device.

“Additionally, in Device Manager, you notice an entry under the Sound, video and game controllers mode for Microsoft Bluetooth A2dp Source that shows a yellow bang (exclamation mark) icon,” Microsoft acknowledged on its patron page.

This is not the first time Windows 10 users have undergone issues with Bluetooth connectivity. Another Windows 10 1903 update went out this year broke the connectivity for some users. Microsoft had then said the connectivity issue was added deliberately to keep the platform secure.

“These security updates address a security vulnerability by intentionally preventing connections from Windows to unsecure Bluetooth devices,” Microsoft had said at the time.