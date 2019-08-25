Chinese company vows to promote digital culture in Pakistani youth

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese investment company is about to launch multiple IT-based projects in Pakistan with an aim to promote digital culture among the youth of the country by introducing best international practices.



“We want to train the local youth and also start the capacity building programme for them to equip them with advanced technology in services sectors,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ‘Timesaco’ Donald-Li told APP here on Sunday.

Replying to a question, he said that Timesaco would create millions of jobs and businesses opportunities for youth through different e-commerce platforms in six major cities of the country.

Donald-Li said the company has plan to introduce different e-commerce platforms for youth, through which they would be able to do different online businesses.

He said Pakistan had potential youth of more than 100 million, now they are playing very important role in Pakistan and they could contribute to national economy as well.

While he also shared Timesaco’s concept and mission for Pakistan, Donald expressed his views on investment opportunities in Pakistan and spoke that his company is intended to invest $20 million in e-services sector of Pakistan.

He said that ‘Timesaco’ wants to empower the local investors and create a working environment especially in the IT sector.

He said that Timesaco offered five different services in Pakistan including taxi service named Buraq, instant delivery called Fema, a City Freight service besides a Cargo Plus company.

Initially, these services would be available in six big cities including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar, he added.

The CEO of Timesaco said the company’s main objective is to provide best services in affordable rates.

He said that the company offered lower price and more care for customers.

He added that Buraq Taxi service would be very different from existing players and it would be very profitable for drivers too.

The CEO said that modern technology and innovative methods of e-commerce would be utilized to provide rapid services to the masses in Pakistan.

Replying to question, he said that in second phase, his company would intervene in rural areas, where ‘We will provide skills to the rural youth in their own region”.

He added this model would be disclosed in coming months as the company’s experts were working on the model.

Replaying to question regarding the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the company, he said “we are planning to work for uplift of health and education sector of Pakistan.

” He said that on the pattern of “Forbes Magazine”, Timesaco was also mulling to highlight the struggle of 100 most successful people of the Pakistan, who had achieved excellence while going through very difficult times.