Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, PTA test Zong’s 5G network

Pakistan’s leading data network Zong, China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak) successfully conducted 5G trials at an event earlier attended by notable personalities.

The event testing the company’s 5Gs services was conducted in the presence of Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication division on behalf of Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and Dr. Wang Zhihua, Economic & Commercial Counsellor, Chinese Embassy, as well as dignitaries from various government entities, telecom industry and the corporate sector.

The event marks Zong as being the first and only operator to officially test 5G services in Pakistan.

During the event, the Secretary IT, PTA chairman, Economic & Commercial Counsellor, Chinese Embassy along with the dignitaries tested Zong’s 5G network.

Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication division, said, “Zong has been at the forefront of pushing the digital agenda forward in the country. Pioneering 4G in Pakistan, the company has continued to uplift the telecommunication infrastructure across the country.”

“I would like to take this moment in congratulating Zong for becoming the first Pakistani telecommunications operator to have successfully conducted the 5G trial and putting Pakistan on a short-list of countries which are 5G ready,” he said.

At the occasion, Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO of Zong, said, “CMPak has been committed to serving livelihood of Pakistanis, boosting Pakistan's economy, and continuously improving its network capabilities and service level by relying on China Mobile Group's strong support. Zong has become the first operator in Pakistan to successfully conduct 5G trial and this is yet another milestone for us.”

Zong believes that 5G will bring more profound and long-term changes to Pakistan's economic transformation, social progress, and people's livelihood improvement in future. It is expected that 5G will have an impact on health care, agriculture and education.

Since inception, Zong has proved its commitment in providing its customers with the best-in-class services and solutions and strived to provide the most innovative mobile connectivity solutions to its customers.