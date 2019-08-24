close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
August 24, 2019

Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, KWD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 24 August 2019

Sat, Aug 24, 2019

The buying rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar in the open market was Rs 517.64 while the selling rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) was Rs 520.99 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Kuwaiti Dinar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
23 August, 2019KWD to PKR
517.64
520.99
22 August, 2019
KWD to PKR519.78523.14
21 August, 2019
KWD to PKR520.27523.63
20 August, 2019
KWD to PKR520.27523.63
19 August, 2019
KWD to PKR520.05523.41
17 August, 2019
KWD to PKR522.50522.00
16 August, 2019
KWD to PKR520.00522.50

