I want to work hard to improve my batting, says Shadab Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan on Friday vowed to put in more hard work to improve his batting to play longer innings in the matches and to play his part in team's success.

"I really need to improve in batting and I am doing a lot of efforts through personal training and batting to bring significant improvement in my batting to be a useful part of the team," he told media men here at the Gaddafi Stadium after a training session of the ongoing pre-season training camp.

He expressed his determination to make himself a reliable all-rounder, equally good in bowling and batting.

"It is very imperative in today''s competitive cricket to be a fine all-rounder to support the team with batting and bowling," he said.

Shadab praised the Pakistan Cricket Board for setting up training camp and termed it of greater value and importance in order to help the players to attain high standard of fitness and to develop a culture of fitness and training among the players during their playing career.

"I have attended a number of training camps which are a big help for the players as they learn a lot from modern day training methods and to bring improvement in their fitness," said the leg spinner.

He said that former Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq is doing his best while imparting training to players and he has learnt a lot as well while playing under the leadership of Misbah.

Answering a question, he said he attaches importance to the high level of fitness as it plays a key role in elevating the performance of player, no matter if it is batting or bowling.

"I have cleared the fitness test which was conducted three weeks ago," he said.

When asked about his chances of selection in the Pak team, he said the decision rests with the selectors who are the best judge to determine who deserves a chance.

"As far as myself is concerned, if given a chance, I will rise to the occasion to perform to a higher level by demonstrating my all-round skills," said Shadab.

When asked if he is going to introduce a new delivery on the pattern world''s former best spinners after they conceded punishment at the hands of batsman during the matches, Shadab said he always aims to learn new things and is doing efforts to add more variety in his bowling.

To a question he said Misbah ul Haq is a great source of learning due to his expertise ,standing and status in the game and PCB is the final authority to appoint a foreign or local coach.

"I will be playing domestic cricket in this season and it is going to add to my confidence and performance and I will going all out to play longer innings and to impress with my bowling , obviously it will be a plus point for me during the selection process," said the young all rounder.

Shadab said he wanted to see the return of international cricket to Pakistan, specially the test cricket, as it is always joyful and memorable to play on the local grounds in front of the home crowd, which always serve as an inspiration to perform better.

"The joy of a player''s personal performance doubles when his team wins as it adds the factor of satisfaction and happiness and keeping in view all that I will be taking every measure to play my part in team''s success in coming international assignments," he added.