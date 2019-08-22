UN chief stresses dialogue between India, Pakistan on occupied Kashmir issue

NEW YORK: The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres has restated his earlier stance on the Indian-occupied Kashmir issue, suggesting dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve the critical situation in the region coming from India's take-over of the disputed territory.

During a media briefing at UN Headquarters in New York, Spokesman of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is a staunch believer in dialogue.

He further said that the position of the United Nations pertaining to this region is administered by the UN Charter and applicable Security Council resolutions.

He added that the UN Secretary General also evoked the 1972 Agreement on bilateral relations between the two nuclear-armed countries which is also known as the Simla Agreement, stating that the final status of the region is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the UN Charter.