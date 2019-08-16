UN Security Council holds consultative session on occupied Kashmir

NEW YORK: United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a consultative session in New York to discuss Pakistan's request for debate on India's act to abolish special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).



The closed-door meeting was held under ‘Pakistan-India’ agenda item to decide how to proceed further on the issue.

The UN political department briefed the Security Council on situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.



This is for the first time in 50 years that the UN Security Council held an exclusive meeting on occupied Kashmir.

On August 13, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his letter addressed to the president of the UN Security Council had sought convening of the Security Council session over the occupied Kashmir crisis.



Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr. Maleeha Lodhi said that UN Security Council discussed the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir in the wake of Indian move to change the status of the occupied Kashmir.

While talking to media along with Chinese envoy to UN, after UNSC meeting, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi said the meeting was briefed on latest developments and dismal human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

She said today's meeting has nullified Indian claims that occupied Kashmir is their internal matter.