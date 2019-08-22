close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
Pakistan

August 22, 2019

PM Imran draws world's attention to plight of Kashmiris

Thu, Aug 22, 2019

PM Imran Khan in a series of tweets today draws world's attention to plight of Kashmiris. 

Islamabad: As the world marks the first International Day for Victims of Violence based on Religion or Belief, Prime Minister Imran Khan has drawn international community's attention to plight of Kashmiris as India continues to deprive them of their basic human rights after revocation of the Muslim majority region's special status.


The prime minister said the Indian occupation forces have denied Kashmiris their right to observe their religious practices, including Eid ul Azha.

"We call attention to the plight of millions of Kashmiris living under brutal Indian Occupation, abuse and violence, deprived of all fundamental rights and freedoms," he said in a tweet.


Imran Khan called on the international community to prevent an impending genocide of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir.


