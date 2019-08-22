PM Imran draws world's attention to plight of Kashmiris

Islamabad: As the world marks the first International Day for Victims of Violence based on Religion or Belief, Prime Minister Imran Khan has drawn international community's attention to plight of Kashmiris as India continues to deprive them of their basic human rights after revocation of the Muslim majority region's special status.







The prime minister said the Indian occupation forces have denied Kashmiris their right to observe their religious practices, including Eid ul Azha.

"We call attention to the plight of millions of Kashmiris living under brutal Indian Occupation, abuse and violence, deprived of all fundamental rights and freedoms," he said in a tweet.





Imran Khan called on the international community to prevent an impending genocide of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir.



