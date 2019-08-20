JPMC among best health facilities in Pakistan, says DG Rangers Sindh on its visit

KARACHI: Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari visited Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), Karachi and praised its administration for running one of the best health facilities in the country where people from entire Pakistan come to seek medical treatment for various ailments.

A spokesman for Sindh Rangers Tuesday said Maj. General Omar Ahmed Bukhari along with other senior officials of the force visited JPMC Karachi and attended a briefing on health facilities available at the medical center as well as services being provided to the patients.

The Executive Director JPMC Dr. Seemin Jamali briefed the visiting guest about facilities available at the health facility, number of beds and its various departments, unique health services available at the medical center including Cyber Knife, PET Scan and other radiological facilities being provided to the patients.

Dr. Jamali told the DG Rangers Sindh that patients from not only different parts of Sindh but also from Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were seeking medical treatment at the JPMC, as there was no such health facility in entire Pakistan which was providing such health services free of charge to the patients.

Praising the services of the JPMC and efforts of its administration for the suffering humanity, DG Rangers Sindh said JPMC’s role in the health sector was commendable and presented a painting to the Executive Director JPMC. The JPMC administration also presented institutional shield to the visiting guest.

Eminent Radiologist Prof. Tariq Mahmood, Orthopedic Surgeon Prof. A.R Jamali, Deputy Directors JPMC Dr. Yahya Tunio, Dr. Salman, Dr. Nausheen, Riaz Gill and others were also present on the occasion.