Junoon dedicates London concert to Indian-occupied Kashmir

LONDON: The iconic Pakistani Sufi rock band Junoon has announced to dedicate 25 August’s London concert to occupied Kashmir, following the revocation of Article 370 by Indian government.

The famous rock band is set to perform at two concerts on the weekend - August 25 in London at SSE Arena in Wembley and August 26 in Leeds.

Entitled as The Comeback Tour, the concert will see the rock band perform hit songs that catapulted the band to worldwide fame.

The band’s lead guitarist Salman Ahmad said in a message on social media site: “As a UNGWA I am dedicating August 25 #Junoon rock concert in London to #Kashmir. Its silenced millions incarcerated in their own homes require humanitarian assistance.”

Junoon had performed live on stage in 2008 in Indian-occupied Kashmir beside Srinagar’s Dal Lake.

Speaking to this correspondent, Salman Ahmed said: “Junoon is the first & the only rock band to have performed in Kashmir. We dedicate our London Aug 25 show to the brave people of Kashmir. Hai Jazba Junoon to himmat na haar!”.

He said that because of the government curfew there is a huge humanitarian crisis developing for millions of people. He added: “Kashmiris have been silenced and held captive inside their own homes. Their health, safety & freedoms are at greater risk with each passing day. Music, poetry, arts & culture is my activism & a powerful force for social change. Human rights & the rule of law informs my world view. Both of which are at risk in Kashmir.”

Slaman Ahmad, who is now mostly based in New York, said as a global community we need to unite for accountability, rule of law & human rights across the board or else our planet is in danger of destabilizing.

Junoon — which comprises of Ali Azmat, the vocalist and Brian O’Connell as the bassist, apart from Salman Ahmed — came back together in Karachi on the birth anniversary of the country’s founding father, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in December last year and since then the band has performed so many sold out shows.

The band known for songs like, "Jazba Junoon”, “Sayonee” and “Yaar Bina” will be touring internationally for the first time in 13 years.

Junoon – The Comeback Tour is presented by Geo Television Network.

Salman Ahmad said the “UK shows are special [for the band] as it is home to many Pakistani expats who have supported us over the years,” adding that, “we are super excited to perform for them once again”.