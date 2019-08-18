close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

Web Desk
August 18, 2019

Dollar to PKR, USD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today Open Market Exchange Rates, 18 August 2019

Business

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 18, 2019

The buying rate of the US dollar in the open market was Rs158.50 while the selling rate of USD was Rs159.50 in Pakistan open market on Saturday, August 17, 2019,

Below you can see the last 7-day rates of US dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupees.


Latest News

More From Business