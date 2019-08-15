AJK holds rallies to condemn ongoing massacre of Kashmiris by Indian troops

MIRPUR, AJK: People across Azad Jammu & Kashmir Thursday held rallies to observe India’s Independence Day as Black Day and condemn the use of brutal force against the innocent people of the curfew-clamped occupied Kashmir, turned into world’s largest prison after scraping of the special status of the disputed state.

A mammoth public rally held in Mirpur to observe the Black Day, through a unanimously passed resolution warned India to abstain from launching any aggression against Pakistan or Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

“Every individual of AJK is fully prepared to make defense of inch after inch of the motherland – shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan if India dared to launch any attack against Pakistan or AJK”, the rally declared.

The rally thanked and paid rich tributes to the people and the government of Pakistan, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan assurance during his visit to Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, of his unequivocal full support to Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self determination besides Pakistan’s full befitting response to any impending Indian aggression against Azad Jammu Kashmir.

This year, people of both Azad Jammu & Kashmir and the Indian occupied Kashmir are observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day with more traditional hatred and resentment against India because of its recent hostile and unlawful act of altering the special status of the world-acknowledged disputed status of the occupied Jammu & Kashmir through revocation of Art-370 and 35-A of its constitution – violating United Nations resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir issue.

The Indian independence day was marked with mass anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations in all small and major towns in the liberated territory including capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Bagh, Palandri, Neelam valley, Jhelum valley, Havaili and other towns and villages.

People from diverse segments of the civil society including social, political and other public representative organization attended the rallies holding black flags and wearing black bands around their arms to mark Indian independence day as black day.

India has imposed indefinite curfew in Indian-occupied Kashmir for the past 11 days besieging the innocent population into their houses at gun point of her over nine lac occupying troops - with nefarious designs to curb their voice against its (New Delhi) recent sinister move of revoking special status of the disputed Himalayan State.