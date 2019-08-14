CNN presenter Don Lemon denies sexual assault allegations after getting sued

Prominent television presenter Don Lemon has landed in hot waters after he was sued over alleged sexual assault by a former Hamptons bartender.

While the senior CNN host denied all claims, the accuser, Dustin Hice sued the presenter on Sunday over "demeaning, unprovoked and offensive assault.”

The acclaimed presenter refuted the allegations as USA Today cited a CNN spokesperson saying: “Don categorically denies these claims.”

"The plaintiff in this lawsuit has previously displayed a pattern of contempt for CNN on his social media accounts. This claim follows his unsuccessful threats and demands for an exorbitant amount of money from Don Lemon,” it was revealed further by the CNN spokesperson.

Hice had earlier iterated in his law suit that the 53-year-old anchor had met him when he came to have drinks with his friends during which he was on shift at the bar in New York last year.

He went on to assert that the incident had unfolded after a while on the same night where Lemon had sexually abused him while also being hostile towards him.