Cricket to be included in 2028 LA Olympics, hopes ICC

Cricket is on the way to get in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, MCC World Cricket Committee chairman Mike Gatting has said following an address by the ICC's new chief executive Manu Sawhney at Lord's last week.

Gatting revealed ICC chief told the MCC's Cricket Committee that strong progress had been made to ensure the game is given the global platform.

"We were talking with Manu Sawhney the ICC chief executive, and he was very hopeful we can get cricket into the 2028 Olympics," Gatting said. "That's what they're working towards at the moment and that would be a huge bonus for cricket worldwide, it would be fantastic.



Additionally, Gatting said: "I believe there's going to be a statement out in the next few days just to confirm the women are going to be playing in the Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston," Gatting said. "We're hoping they're going to get the nod on that, which will be fantastic."



Among other things, the committee also discussed the security situation in Sri Lanka, following the 2019 Easter bombings, and also Pakistan, which has suffered from an almost total lack of international cricket in the country since the attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore a decade ago.

Gatting said that the committee was eager to see the resumption of tours to the nation after 10 years, and that the MCC would be interested in sending a touring team of its own by way of re-opening the door - final security checks pending as ever.



"We had a brief presentation from [PCB managing director] Wasim Khan," Gatting said. "I don't see why there's any reason we can't [organise] an MCC tour there, and other teams would have to make their own assessment of how safe it is to play there.