Mahira Khan appointed ambassador of Barnardo's

Pakistan’s superstar Mahira Khan has won another feather in her cap as she has been appointed ambassador of Barnardo's.



Mahira Khan revealed the news in a tweet, saying: “Honored to be named barnardo ambassador , looking forward to working with UK’s largest children’s charity. Always of service, in any way that I can help.”



Barnardo's is a British charity founded by Thomas John Barnardo in 1866, to care for vulnerable children.

As of 2013, it raised and spent around £200 million each year running around 900 local services, aimed at helping these same groups.

It is the UK's largest children's charity, in terms of charitable expenditure.

Mahira Khan is considered one of the Pakistan's most popular actresses. She has received several awards for her acting performances in films and TV dramas.

She serves as an ambassador for a number of local and international brands.