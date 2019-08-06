Babar Azam crashes Somerset website owing to crazed Pakistani fans

Pakistani star batsman Babar Azam seems to be making waves wherever he heads as the player just crashed the website of Somerset County Cricket Club after getting signed.

It was the launch of the 24-year-old hit man at the Vitality Blast 2019 that drew in the colossal number of fan base that the athlete has garnered through his performances, that led to the website crashing.



ESPNcricinfo revealed that the county club had to upgrade their server capacity subsequent to the first match where fans were keenly tracing the tail of their pinup.

On the other hand, the right-handed batsman’s 83 last week that routed Sussex also racked up to over 1.5 million views on YouTube.



The star player continues to make cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan proud on all international platforms as he remained one of the silver linings for the Men in Green during the ICC World Cup 2019 as well.