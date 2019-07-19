Babar Azam shines as Somerset win match against Glamorgan

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam continued to put on a great show after his commendable efforts for the green shirts in the World Cup 2019.



In his debut match against Glamorgan, Babar was able to maintain a very successful partnership with Tom Banton which garnered a staggering 98 runs in just 8.5 overs.

Needing 182 to win at nine runs an over, Somerset reached their total with two overs to spare, thanks to Pakistani star who played key role in the successful chase.

At the close of play Tom Banton said: "Batting with Babar was an experience. He’s the best in the world at T20 cricket and it was good to stand at the other end and see how he goes about things."

Babar Azam, who has been ranked the top batsman in the T20 format, was also greeted at the club with a very special welcome by West Country band The Wurzels ahead of his debut for the Somerset County cricket club in their Vitality Blast 2019 campaign.



