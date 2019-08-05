close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 6, 2019

Congress slams Modi govt on abolishing Indian-held Kashmir's special status

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 06, 2019


Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday termed Modi-led  government's move to scrap from the constitution special status for the Indian-held part of Kashmir a historical mistake.

“Momentarily you may think you have scored a victory...drum beats, that You will  hear on the streets, certainly will encourage you to believe that you have corrected a so-called injustice but history will prove you wrong.... and future generations will realise what a grave mistake this House is making today. This will be a catastrophic blunder,” Chidambaram said in Rajya Sabha while giving his point of view on the controversial resolution  moved by Indian home minister Amit Shah.

The legislator added :  "It is very sad day. It's more than a sad. In the constitutional history of India , this will be the black day." He appealed to the government not to “dismember the State” and warned it had committed a “cardinal blunder.”

It is to mention here that the Indian government on Monday rushed through a presidential decree to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Indian occupied Kashmir.

Latest News

More From Pakistan