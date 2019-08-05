Congress slams Modi govt on abolishing Indian-held Kashmir's special status

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday termed Modi-led government's move to scrap from the constitution special status for the Indian-held part of Kashmir a historical mistake.



“Momentarily you may think you have scored a victory...drum beats, that You will hear on the streets, certainly will encourage you to believe that you have corrected a so-called injustice but history will prove you wrong.... and future generations will realise what a grave mistake this House is making today. This will be a catastrophic blunder,” Chidambaram said in Rajya Sabha while giving his point of view on the controversial resolution moved by Indian home minister Amit Shah.



The legislator added : "It is very sad day. It's more than a sad. In the constitutional history of India , this will be the black day." He appealed to the government not to “dismember the State” and warned it had committed a “cardinal blunder.”

It is to mention here that the Indian government on Monday rushed through a presidential decree to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Indian occupied Kashmir.