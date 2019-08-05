Congress slams Modi govt on abolishing Indian-held Kashmir's special status

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday termed Modi-led government's move to scrap from the constitution special status for the Indian-held part of Kashmir a historical mistake.
“Momentarily you may think you have scored a victory...drum beats, that You will hear on the streets, certainly will encourage you to believe that you have corrected a so-called injustice but history will prove you wrong.... and future generations will realise what a grave mistake this House is making today. This will be a catastrophic blunder,” Chidambaram said in Rajya Sabha while giving his point of view on the controversial resolution moved by Indian home minister Amit Shah.
The legislator added : "It is very sad day. It's more than a sad. In the constitutional history of India , this will be the black day." He appealed to the government not to “dismember the State” and warned it had committed a “cardinal blunder.”
It is to mention here that the Indian government on Monday rushed through a presidential decree to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Indian occupied Kashmir.
Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday termed Modi-led government's move to scrap from the constitution special status for the Indian-held part of Kashmir a historical mistake.
“Momentarily you may think you have scored a victory...drum beats, that You will hear on the streets, certainly will encourage you to believe that you have corrected a so-called injustice but history will prove you wrong.... and future generations will realise what a grave mistake this House is making today. This will be a catastrophic blunder,” Chidambaram said in Rajya Sabha while giving his point of view on the controversial resolution moved by Indian home minister Amit Shah.
The legislator added : "It is very sad day. It's more than a sad. In the constitutional history of India , this will be the black day." He appealed to the government not to “dismember the State” and warned it had committed a “cardinal blunder.”
It is to mention here that the Indian government on Monday rushed through a presidential decree to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Indian occupied Kashmir.