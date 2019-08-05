Abolishment of Article 370 illegal?

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has come under severe criticism over the revocation of special status to the occupied Kashmir.



An Indian lawyer pointed out that according to a Supreme Court judgement in case of SBI v Gupta holding “President CANNOT abolish 370 WITHOUT recommendation of State Assembly”.

Jaiveer Shergill, Supreme Court Lawyer and National Spokesperson for Indian National Congress, shared copies of the verdict highlighting the related parts.

“And this cannot be done under the proviso to Article 370(3) unless there is a recommendation of the Constituent Assembly of the State to do so.”

“Even IF State Assembly stands dissolved (like now) does not mean 370 stands repealed,” Shergill further said.

The same was also endorsed by former IoK chief minister Mehbooba Mufti who termed it ‘illegal’ and an attempt to ‘bulldoze’ special identity of the Kashmiri people.



