Ranveer Singh’s heart melting interaction with an old lady is sure to win your heart

After three back to back box office blockbusters, Ranveer Singh is the most bankable actors in Bollywood to watch out for.

The actor keeps creating buzz around himself and manages to always stay in the news for all the right reasons – be it his fashion choices or screen outings or casual spotting by the shutterbugs.

The 34-year-old ‘Simba’ star who is currently in London was spotted in Southhall and seeing him, his fans surrounded the actor cheering loud for him.

Amidst the crowd was an old lady in a wheelchair who bagged the actor’s special attention.



Greeting the crowd, he went to the lady, sat beside her and offered her a pink flower, who then kisses him on his cheek.

The video of the heart melting interaction has now been widely circulated on the internet, earning the megastar ample praises from all around.

The actor is known for his down-to-earth attitude and has always been very gracious with his fans too as he greets his fans with a lot of grace and affection and hardly ever shies away from posing with them.

On the work front, Singh is prepping up for his upcoming film ‘83’, which is set to release on April 10, 2020. The actor will essay the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev, in the biopic sharing screen with real-life ladylove Deepika Padukone.