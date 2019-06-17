Ranveer Singh says Pakistan 'will be back’ as he hugs a dispirited Pakistani fan

Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh had taken over the ground at Old Trafford on Sunday to back India as they played against Pakistan, but turns out, it wasn’t just the Indian players he was there for as he was spotted after the match comforting a dispirited Pakistani fan over the loss.



In a viral video, the 33-year-old Padmaavat actor was seen hugging the Pakistani fan who appeared dejected after Pakistan lost to India in yet another World Cup match.

The Pakistani fan named Aatif Nawaz, who is also a comedian based in London, posted the video on his Twitter where Ranveer can be seen saying: “Put it there man, put it there,” as he embraced him.

“There’s always next time! Don’t be disheartened,” he tells Aatif while lauding the Pakistan team for the efforts they put into the game: “Played well. Boys are committed, dedicated, professions and they’ll be back.”