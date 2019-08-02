close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
World

AFP
August 2, 2019

Blow for British PM Johnson after by-election defeat

Fri, Aug 02, 2019

LONDON: Britain´s Boris Johnson lost his first major test as prime minister on Friday when his candidate lost to a pro-EU rival in a by-election that could narrow his parliamentary majority to one.

Official results showed the European-supporting Liberal Democrats´ candidate Jane Dodd defeating Chris Davies from Johnson´s ruling Conservative party by 13,826 to 12,401 votes.

