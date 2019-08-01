close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
Business

Web Desk
August 1, 2019

Rs 7,500 prize bond balloting held

Business

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 01, 2019

QUETTA: Balloting of prize bonds worth Rs 7,500 was held in Quetta on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

The first prize bond winner will get Rs 15 million while three prizes of Rs 5 million each will be given to second prize winners.

Similarly, third prize of Rs 93,000 will be given to 1,696 persons each.

Today’s draw number was 79th.

