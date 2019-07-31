US has intel that Osama bin Laden´s son is dead: report

WASHINGTON: US intelligence has received information that Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden´s son Hamza has died, NBC News reported Wednesday.

NBC said three US officials had confirmed they had information of Hamza bin Laden´s death, but gave no details of the date or place, and did not indicate if they had confirmed the information.

Questioned by reporters in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump did not confirm or deny the report.

"I don´t want to comment on it," he said.

In February the US government put a $1 million bounty on Bin Laden´s head. Hamza bin Laden´s whereabouts have never been pinpointed.