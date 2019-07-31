Sri Lanka whitewash Bangladesh in one-day series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 122 runs in the third and final one-day international to win the three-match series 3-0 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.
Dasun Shanaka claimed three wickets for 27 while Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara grabbed 2-17 and 2-26, respectively as Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 172 runs in 36 overs after Angelo Mathews guided them to 294-8.
Soumya Sarkar was the only Bangladeshi to offer some resistance with 69 off 86 balls.
Soumya took 3-56 and Shafiul Islam claimed 3-68 but Sri Lanka rode on Mathews´s 87 off 90 balls and Kusal Mendis´s 54 off 58 balls to put a big total.
The home side won the first match by 91 runs and the second by seven wickets.
