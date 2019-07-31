Sri Lanka opt to bat in third Bangladesh ODI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and chose to bat in the third one-day international against Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

The hosts will be looking to sweep the series after winning the first two matches by 91 runs and seven wickets respectively.

Sri Lanka made four changes from Sunday´s match, bringing in Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha and Wanindu Hasaranga for Lahiru Thirimanne, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep and Isuru Udana.

The island nation´s cricket board has dedicated the match to pace bowler Nuwan Kulasekara, who announced his retirement last week.

Bangladesh made two changes with Rubel Hossain and Anamul Haque coming in for Mustafizur Rahman and Mosaddek Hossain in their bid for a consolation win.

The Tamim Iqbal-led Bangladesh will wear black armbands to pay respect to their first national captain, Shamim Kabir, who died on Monday.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shehan Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Anamul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain

Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)