Ten dead after a small plane crashes in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: At least ten people were reportedly killed after a small plane crashed near the Rabi Center in Rawalpindi in wee hours of Tuesday.



According to rescue services, a small plane crashed near Rabi Center in the residential area, killing ten people including two pilots. Soon after the crash, massive fire broke out that engulfed several houses.

Rescue teams of 1122 and Pakistan Army immediately rushed to the scene and started the operation. At least 12 people were injured in the mishap.

Emergency was imposed in the big three hospitals of the city. While the injured and bodies were shifted to the Holy Family and DHQ hospitals.