Mon Jul 29, 2019
July 30, 2019

Ten dead after a small plane crashes in Rawalpindi

Tue, Jul 30, 2019

RAWALPINDI: At least ten people were reportedly killed after a small plane crashed near the Rabi Center in Rawalpindi in wee hours of Tuesday.

According to rescue services, a small plane  crashed near Rabi Center in the residential area, killing ten people including two pilots. Soon after the crash, massive fire broke out that engulfed several houses.

Rescue teams of 1122 and Pakistan Army  immediately rushed to the scene and started the  operation.  At least 12 people were injured in the mishap.

Emergency was imposed in the   big three hospitals of the city. While  the injured   and bodies  were shifted to the Holy Family and DHQ hospitals. 

