Sun Jul 28, 2019
Sports

AFP
July 29, 2019

Egan Bernal wins 2019 Tour de France

Mon, Jul 29, 2019

PARIS: Egan Bernal clinched victory in the Tour de France on Sunday after parading into Paris safely in the overall leader´s yellow jersey, becoming the first Colombian winner of cycling´s greatest prize and its youngest in more than a century.

With the sun setting behind the Arc de Triomphe, the 22-year-old Ineos rider completed the 21 stage, 3,409km (2,118 miles) marathon around France 1min 10sec ahead of 2018 champion and teammate Geraint Thomas.

Colombian spectators thronged the Champs Elysees to witness the traditional eight-lap finale, where Australia´s Caleb Ewan, also 22, won his third stage of the 2019 edition on the culminating mass bunch sprint.

