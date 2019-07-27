Jasprit Bumrah pays tribute to Lasith Malinga, says will continue to admire him

As Sri Lanka’s slinger Lasith Malinga bid adieu to his cricketing career on Friday in glorious fashion, India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah paid accolades to the athlete.

Turning to Twitter after Malinga’s final spell of magic against Bangladesh, Bumrah was full of praises for the outgoing cricket champ.

"Classic Mali spell. Thank you for everything you've done for cricket. Always admired you and will always continue to do so," read his tweet.

Malinga earlier dismantled Bangladesh in a blaze of glory as he wrapped up his career on his home ground in Colombo with the figures reading 3/38.

After finishing the game, Malinga stated: “I feel it's the right time for me to retire from ODIs. I have been playing for the last 15 years for Sri Lanka and this is the right time to move on.”