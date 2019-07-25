Summer surprise at Dolmen Mall as celebrity chefs gather for Dolmen Jr. Chef

Karachi: Acclaimed destination of choice, Dolmen Mall celebrated the Dolmen Jr. Chef as a summer surprise for customers at Dolmen Mall Tariq Road. A tantalizing event Dolmen Jr. Chef is a chance for those who love food and its recipes.

A number of youngsters aged between 12 to 20 years are participating in the Dolmen Jr. Chef and are ready to get judged on their food related skills and expertise by the professional judges through auditions and will further prove themselves in competitions.

Amongst customers, media, socialites and social media influencers, over 100 participants prepared variety of desserts, baking items, savory meals to be judged by expert celebrity chefs and well known industrial culinary experts.

It comes as an amazing experience for teenagers to meet their favorite celebrity Chef Zarnak, Chef Farah, Chef Rida Aftab, Chef Faizan and many other renowned experts who are the inspiration for the newbies looking to make it big in the field.

As, Farooq Hussain Khan, Manager Marketing Dolmen Mall Tariq Road & Hyderi stated, “Dolmen Mall loves to give exposure to the customers to showcase their talent whether it might be identified with nourishment or some other creativity. The Dolmen family comes together to bring the platform to come, participate and prove to be a future chefs of the industry and amity for loyalists of all ages at their favorite destination.”

The company has revolutionized the retail landscape of Pakistan as the malls integrate the best in food, fashion and leisure.

It provides the Pakistani shopper exclusive access to some of the world’s most popular retail brands and eateries, attracting customers from all over the country to its doors.

It has always strived to offer recreational and entertaining events for families and always goes an extra mile while offering clean and well - equipped restrooms, prayer areas and mother’s rooms on every floor, money exchanges and banks along with facilities for the differently-abled and the elderly along with parking services and facilities.

Dolmen Mall is recognized as the game changer of the retail industry and also as the destination of choice in Pakistan recommended by Trip Advisor.