PCB chief Ehsan Mani to head ICC’s finance and commercial affiars committee

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani has been appointed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the head of its Finance and Commercial Affairs.

The appointment of the PCB chief for one of the cricket governing body’s weightiest positions, was done last week by the ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar during the Annual ICC Conference.

This marks the second time that Mani has held the position as he had earlier held the post 17 years ago as ICC’s first F&CA Chairman in 1996.

Regarding the appointment, Mani stated: “I am grateful to the ICC chairman for the confidence he has reposed in me and look forward to working with Manu Sawhney and his team.”

Moreover, Mani has also been included in the ICC Audit Committee which is being headed by India’s Yuvraj Narayan.