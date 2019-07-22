Gold price soars by Rs 600, traded at Rs 83,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 600 on Monday and traded at Rs 83,900 as compared to the last closing at Rs 83,300, according to Karachi Sarafa Association.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed an increase of Rs 514 and traded at Rs 71,914 against Rs 71,400.

The price of silver soared by 130 per tola and traded at Rs 1,050 against Rs 920 and that of 10 gram silver was increased by 111.43 and traded at Rs 900 as compared to the last closing at Rs 788.57.

According to Rawalpindi-Islamabad local Sarafa Association, the price of 24 karat gold in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad was recorded at 83,000 per tola and that of 10 grams gold traded at Rs 71,160.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 1 and traded at $ 1,426 as compared with the last closing at $ 1,425.