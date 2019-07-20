close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
July 20, 2019

Sara Mansoor wins Women’s Singles final in CJCSC Open Tennis

Sports

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 20, 2019

KARACHI: Sara Mansoor clinched the Women’s Singles title in the second Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Championship here at the DHA Creek on Saturday.

She defeated Meheq Khokhar 6-0, 6-1 in the final on the fifth day of the tournament.

Following are the results of other matches played in various categories:

In the final of Boys Singles Under-14, Hamid Israr beat Mathair Muhammad 5-3, 4-1.

In the semi-finals of Boys Singles Under-12, Hasnain Ali Rizwan beat Ddhuraf Das (Karachi) 4-0, 4-0, and Haider Ali Rizwan beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-1,4-1.

In the semi-finals of Boys/Girls Singles Under-10, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Dhuraf Das (KHI) 4-1, 4-2, and Abubakar (Lahore) beat Samer Zaman (KHI) 4-0, 4-1.

In Men’s Doubles final, Abid Ali Akbar & Ahmed Chaudhry beat Heera Ashiq & Waqas Malik 6-4, 6-1.

In Senior 40 Men’s Doubles final, Asad Ali & Kalim Ghanchi beat Talha Waheed & Rafi Darbari 7-6, 6-4.

In the final of Wheel Chair Men’s Doubles, Ayub & Irfan beat Yasir & Shehbaz 6-2, 6-2.

In Special Men’s Singles final, Asim beat Mazhar 10-9, 10-8.

