Sara Mansoor wins Women’s Singles final in CJCSC Open Tennis

KARACHI: Sara Mansoor clinched the Women’s Singles title in the second Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Championship here at the DHA Creek on Saturday.
She defeated Meheq Khokhar 6-0, 6-1 in the final on the fifth day of the tournament.
Following are the results of other matches played in various categories:
In the final of Boys Singles Under-14, Hamid Israr beat Mathair Muhammad 5-3, 4-1.
In the semi-finals of Boys Singles Under-12, Hasnain Ali Rizwan beat Ddhuraf Das (Karachi) 4-0, 4-0, and Haider Ali Rizwan beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-1,4-1.
In the semi-finals of Boys/Girls Singles Under-10, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Dhuraf Das (KHI) 4-1, 4-2, and Abubakar (Lahore) beat Samer Zaman (KHI) 4-0, 4-1.
In Men’s Doubles final, Abid Ali Akbar & Ahmed Chaudhry beat Heera Ashiq & Waqas Malik 6-4, 6-1.
In Senior 40 Men’s Doubles final, Asad Ali & Kalim Ghanchi beat Talha Waheed & Rafi Darbari 7-6, 6-4.
In the final of Wheel Chair Men’s Doubles, Ayub & Irfan beat Yasir & Shehbaz 6-2, 6-2.
In Special Men’s Singles final, Asim beat Mazhar 10-9, 10-8.
