Fri Jul 19, 2019
Sports

APP
July 19, 2019

Sara, Meheq move in Chairman JCSC Women’s Singles final

Sports

APP
Fri, Jul 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Sara Mansoor and Meheq Khokar on Friday moved in the finals of the second Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Championships at DA Creek Club, Karachi.

In Women’s Singles semifinals, Sara Mansoor beat Hania Navaid by 6-1, 6-2 while Meheq Khokar beat Syeda Eraj Batool by 6-0, 6-1.

Boys Singles Under-14, Boys Singles Under-18 and Men’s Singles were also played in the Championships.

In Boys Singles Under-14 semifinals, Mathair Muhammad beat Hasnain Ali by 5-3, 4-2 while Hamid Israr beat Taha Aman by 4-1, 4-0.

In Boys Singles Under-18 semifinals, Haseesh Kumar beat Hamid Israr 6-2, 6-4 while Ahmed Kamil beat Muhammad Ali by 7-5, 6-3.

In Men’s Singles semifinals, Aqeel Khan beat Mudasir Murtaza by 6-0, 6-1.

