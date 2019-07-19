Malir Development Authority: Here’s how to check Taiser Town Scheme 45 ballot results

KARACHI: The Malir Development Authority on Friday conducted balloting of 20,000 plots in Taiser Town Scheme 45.



The results can be checked here by submitting CNIC No and plot category.

The MDA received 170,000 applications by April 15 and had announced to conduct the balloting soon but it continued to postpone multiple times for one reason or another.

The low-budget scheme received massive response from the Karachiites and long queues were seen outside designated Silk Bank branches from where the forms were issued.

The total area of the scheme is 9,512 acres in which plots are available in four categories; 80, 120, 240 and 400 square yards.

Those who are declared successful in the balloting would have to pay development charges according to the payment schedule; Rs1,000 per square yard for 80 sq yard plots and Rs1,500 for 120 sq yards, Rs1,800 for 240 sq yards and Rs2,000 for 400 sq yards.