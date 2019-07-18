close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
July 18, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan nails the Bottle Cap Challenge as he grabs his bat after injury

Thu, Jul 18, 2019

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan after sustaining an injury that cut short his World Cup journey for him, has picked up his bat once again and this time, to nail the viral Bottle Cap Challenge.

The hitman was nominated by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh to try his luck with the challenge that has the world engulfed in its grasp.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Dhawan captioned the photo: “Yuvi Paaji, here is my #BottleCapChallenge! This is the first time I am picking my bat up after my injury..feels good to be back! @YUVSTRONG12.”

While he appears to be in good shape in the video that has now gone viral, the cricket champ has still not recovered completely.

His dream of steering his team into the finals was shortened after he sustained an injury, fracturing his thumb after getting hit from a bouncer by Pat Cummins during team India’s match against Australia in the tournament. 



